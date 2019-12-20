Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Surely by now, your holiday gift list is completely crossed off. Right? If it’s not, don’t fear: there are a few outlets that can still guarantee delivery by Christmas Eve—like Nordstrom. Just order before this Sunday, December 22 at noon ET. If you’re still looking for a great last-minute gift, Nordstrom is the place.

Be sure you select the right products at Nordstrom; for some stuff, it’s just too late (or it’s already sold out). But we found three great last-minute gifts from Nordstrom below that will absolutely, positively arrive by Christmas Eve. And remember, Nordstrom always, always offers free shipping and returns. Always.

Ready to finish off your Christmas List? Here are three great picks from Nordstrom, guaranteed to arrive by Christmas Eve.

Malin+Goetz Travel Size Frequent Styler Set

Perfect for frequent flyers, or as a casual last-minute gift for a co-worker or friend, this travel set of best-selling M+G essentials includes:

Travel-size Grapefruit Face Cleanser (1 oz.): a foaming facial wash for everyone

Travel-size Vitamin E Face Moisturizer (1 oz.): specially formulated lotion with fatty acid technology

Full-size Lip Moisturizer (0.3 oz.): a hydrating lip gel for daily maintenance, prevention, and treatment of dry, irritated lips

Eucalyptus Deodorant (1 oz.): an alcohol- and aluminum-free deodorant with eucalyptus extract and odor-neutralizing citronellyl

Travel-size Bergamot Body Wash (1 oz.): a luxurious, hydrating body wash

Travel-size Sage Styling Cream (1 oz.): versatile styling cream for all hair types

All Malin+Goetz Beauty & Wellness products are all-natural: free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, and talc.

Give It: Pick up the Malin+Goetz Frequent Styler Set ($45; a $60 value) at Nordstrom

Wild & Wolf Bartender’s Mixology Kit

Give them the tools they need to become the mixologist they’ve always wanted to be, with this cool bartender’s kit from Gentlemen’s Hardware. We love the midcentury packaging and especially the 7-ounce shaker’s matte black speckled finish. It includes a dual-side jigger and silicone-tipped muddler to make measuring and muddling easier than ever. Caiparinha, here we come.

Give It: Pick up the Wild & Wolf Bartender’s Kit by Gentlemen’s Hardware ($35) at Nordstrom

The North Face Jim Beanie

Available in grey, black heather, or navy, the Jim Beanie is a North Face staple. And one size fits all. There’s not a soul on earth who wouldn’t appreciate a new beanie for winter 2020, and this one from The North Face is a sure-fire, can’t-miss prospect.

Stock on these is running super low; if you’re thinking about it, you should pull the trigger and click on the link below right now. Remember, shipping is free. So are returns—but who would return the perfect beanie?

Give It: Pick up The Jim Beanie by The North Face ($26) at Nordstrom

Remember to order from Nordstrom by 12pm ET Sunday, December 22 to ensure delivery by Christmas Eve.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

The Garmin vívomove HR makes a Great Last-minute Smartwatch Gift

Need A Last-minute Gaming Gift? Get the Latest Sports Games On Sale at Amazon

Out of Ideas? Check Out These Great REI Last-minute Gifts

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!