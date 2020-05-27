Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Staying germ-free is a big priority these days. For good reason too. There are plenty of ways to keep yourself germ-free. You can get masks and gloves to stay germ-free. But there’s another way to stay germ-free. And that is picking up a no-touch tool.

What’s a no-touch tool? It’s a little accessory you can attach to your key chain or to your wallet or whatnot so you can open doors or push the elevator button without getting your hands dirty.

Like anything online that can help you during this pandemic, these little ditties are quick to sell out. So we have done you guys a little help by gathering a few options that are in stock now. Each option comes in a variety of sizes so you can give one to everyone in the home if you need it.

Check out the options we have picked out for you below now while you can still get them.

