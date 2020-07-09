4 Things You Need to Preserve Your Leather Goods From Toor Knives

Leather Cleaner GET IT!

For some basic leather cleaning, this is what you’re going to need. It will easily handle and get rid of dirt, surface stains, and other low key contaminants. Using it is pretty simple. All you need to do is wipe it down, apply the cleaner and scrub the leather down in a circular motion. Then you dry it down. When you do that, you got some clean leather and you will be preventing the growth of mold and/or mildew.

Get It: Pick up the Leather Cleaner ($13) at Toor Knives

