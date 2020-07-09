4 Things You Need to Preserve Your Leather Goods From Toor Knives

Leather Conditioner GET IT!

After you clean the leather, you will want to condition it. That way you really can bring the quality of the leather back to pristine levels. This conditioner will replenish cracked leather and prevents dried leather from cracking. It will make the leather shine like it was brand new. Just apply some to a lint-free cloth and rub the leather in circular motions until it is completely covered. Once it is, leave it to dry for an hour and then cure for 24. It’ll help waterproof the leather and it lasts for a lot longer than other conditioners of its kind.

Get It: Pick up the Leather Conditioner ($13) at Toor Knives

