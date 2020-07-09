4 Things You Need to Preserve Your Leather Goods From Toor Knives

Leather Dressing GET IT!

If you want to add even more waterproofing to the leather you got, then this leather dressing is what you need. It’ll waterproof as well as restoring the leather. In tandem with some conditioner, you will have some luscious and waterproof leather. Application is just like the conditioner above.

Get It: Pick up the Leather Dressing ($13) at Toor Knives

