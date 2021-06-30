The Best Side-by-Side UTVs for a Kickass Ride

It’s no surprise that multi-passenger utility vehicles, also known as side-by-side UTVs, are taking off.

They’re safe, a cinch to handle, and great for cruising with friends—and they make getting into the backcountry, or just around your property, easier than ever.

The Best Side-by-Side UTVs

1. Best for sport: Polaris RZR XP Turbo S

The ultra-sporty RZR measures 72 inches wide and boasts a beefed-up chassis, 32-inch ITP Coyote tires, and Fox 3.0 IBP shocks—ideal for conquering backcountry trails and sand dunes. But the real highlight is the 925cc, 85-mph ProStar Turbo H.O. engine, which made the Turbo S easily the fastest model we tested.

[$22,500; polaris.com]

2. Best for families: Honda Pioneer 1000-5

This five-seat cruiser can fit the whole brood, and it should have no problem getting them around, either, with a 999cc engine. For additional safety, it includes debris-blocking side nets, and its brake distribution system will adjust based on road conditions for secure downhill climbs. The comfortable cockpit is a big plus, too.

[$17,299; honda.com]

3. Best for hunting: Can-Am Defender DPS HD10

Designed with hunters in mind, this camouflaged, 64-inch-wide beast can haul up to 1,000 pounds—so it’ll have no problem with that Booner whitetail you’re going to tag this season. You can also option it with Kolpin gun cases, a winch, a full skid plate, and a portable LED spotlight, all of which will prove useful in the field, and its Rotax V-Twin 976cc, 82-horsepower engine will make for easy uphill climbs.

[$11,999; can-am.brp.com]

4. Best for value: Yamaha Wolverine

This entry-level model has more than enough giddyap—thanks to a four-stroke 847cc engine—to clamber over rocks and debris, and its 8.7-inch front and 9.3-inch rear suspension will make doing so comfortable. The model measures 62.2 inches wide and has an 83.7-inch wheelbase, so it’s compact enough to get deep into the woods.

[$14,799; yamahamotorsports.com]

5. Best for utility: Kawasaki Mule Pro-FXT Ranch Edition

This two-row, do-it-all workhorse has a 999-pound-capacity cargo bed and can tow up to a ton with its 812cc engine. It also has 10 inches of ground clearance, 26-inch tires, and 8.7 inches of suspension travel, and can seat up to six people, making it perfect for either ranch work or hauling folks around.

[$17,499; kawasaki.com]

