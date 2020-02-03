Assault Fitness Air Runner Get It

A favorite of CrossFitters, this treadmill is unlike any other on the list. It’s motorless, meaning the belt is entirely powered by your footsteps. Move toward the front of the curve to pick up the pace and stay in the center to hold it steady. The curve of the platform is intended to correct your form, so in time, you’ll become more efficient. There’s a bit of a, well, learning curve if you’re used to slogging it out on a regular ol’ flat treadmill—but soon you’ll feel like you’re flying.

[$3,699; assaultfitness.com]

