NordicTrack X32i Incline Trainer

If you’re putting in the miles to prep for a race with downhill stretches, you’ll want to check out this machine. It boasts an incredibly wide range of gradients, from 40 percent incline to 6 percent decline. But perhaps the best part is its impressive 32-inch HD touchscreen to stream dynamic iFit workouts. Choose from studio sessions with an instructor or outdoor courses across the globe, shot on location across all seven continents (think trekking the Ring Road in Iceland or the national parks of Patagonia). One really cool option: Pick your own path anywhere around the world, and the iFit Google Maps feature streams images of that location and adjusts the incline to mimic the topography.

[$3,999; nordictrack.com]

