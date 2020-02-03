Peloton Tread Get It

Like it did with its ubiquitous bike, Peloton brings daily live NYC studio classes (and thousands of workouts on-demand) to the masses with this high-tech treadmill. It’s got a dynamic 32-inch HD touchscreen and 20-watt soundbar to make you feel like you’re right there in the studio. Unique knobs control the speed and incline functions instead of hard-to-tap buttons, so it’s easy to adjust both on the fly. Special slat-belt technology makes your run totally smooth, lessening the impact on your joints.

[$4,295, plus $39 per month for subscription; onepeloton.com]

