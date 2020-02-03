ProForm Smart Pro 2000 Get It

You’ll only pay a monthly fee with this one ($39 to be exact). Yep, you read that right: No money down. And that means you’ve got nothing to lose. With the subscription, you’ll get access to a library of instructor-led iFit sessions shown on the treadmill’s 10-inch screen. Some take place in a studio; some are outdoor sessions shot in over 40 countries. Because the workouts automatically adjust your pace and incline (with a 15 percent incline and 3 percent decline) to mimic the terrain, you won’t spend your run face down, punching buttons on the machine. And it easily folds down so you can store it if you don’t have the space to dedicate to a home gym.

[$39/month with 3-year membership; proform.com]

