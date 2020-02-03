Technogym Skillrun Get It

This treadmill costs significantly more than others in this roundup, but it might be worth the investment if you’re serious about training for power and speed (and have some money to burn). It boasts biofeedback to clue you into form imbalances and track your heart rate, and it lets you pick the pace up to 18.6 miles per hour (most gym treadmills will tap out a few mph slower than this max speed). But the best features are truly unique to this treadmill: With Skillrun, you can mimic sled and parachute training (running with a parachute fixed to your waist to provide resistance), two functions that’ll take your workouts to the next level.

[$14,400; technogym.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!