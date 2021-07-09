5 Camping Items to Make Any Outdoor Trip More Enjoyable — Under $70!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s still a lot of Summer left for us to enjoy. And the summer is the best time to go out and camp. Hit the open road and take in the glory of mother natures splendor. But when you head out there, you need the right gear in tow to make the trip enjoyable. Luckily, we got the right camping items to do just that.

It should come as no surprise that there are a lot of choices when it comes to picking up some camping items. It’s a big industry and you can spend a lot of time looking in all sorts of outlets for the right gear. But to save you guys some time, we have found some of the best options that will make your trips memorable.

All kinds of gear need to be taken into account when you go out there in the woods. Sleeping gear, cooking gear, emergency gear. There’s no one size fits all purchase that needs to be made. You need to make a few. And with these options we picked out for you, we think you’ll be pretty close to ready for that incoming trip.

So if you want to hit the road this summer and camp out under the stars, we have the camping items for you. Just keep on scrolling and find the right gear that you need. All in all, you won’t have to spend much money. Everything here is $70 or under. Make your move and get the camping trip prepped now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!