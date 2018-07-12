Blaze a trail and look great doing it. Thanks to smarter silhouettes, tough, technical hiking gear is finally ditching that backwoods look. Here are five essential pieces worth investing in before your next big hike.
Blaze a Trail
5 Essential Pieces of Summer Hiking Gear
5
More News
More from Gear
-
Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners
-
The Inlet Is Oru’s Lightest and Most Affordable Folding Kayak Yet
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot