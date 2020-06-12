5 Father’s Day Gifts That Also Give Back to the Community

Aether Apparel GET IT

Of course there are those dads in which you can’t just get them a pair of socks and call it a day. There are those dads who have been wearing the same old jacket for decades, and could use likely use a new one. For durable, non-trendy, yet timely and classic pieces, we always turn to Aether Apparel. Their new Fleet Jacket is a flattering jacket that any age of dad will surely love.

The give-back: The Los Angeles brand has been sewing masks with deadstock and delivering them to Gardner Street Women’s Bridge Housing Center. It is also working with PATH to help provide care kits.

