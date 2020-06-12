5 Father’s Day Gifts That Also Give Back to the Community

Orvis GET IT

This year, there is a good chance that you won’t get to take one of those memorable trips with Dad, but there are still ways to give an experience. Among all the various online classes available right now, are some real gems like Orvis’ Virtual Casting Instruction.

In a pre-COVID setting, if you gave your dad an Orvis trip, he would likely start to cast in a field anyway, so this course is actually a deal. If your dad already knows how to cast, then we suggest the Clearwater Rod.

The give-back: Since early April, Orvis has been partnering with local manufacturers to support the Roanoke, Virginia homeless community during COVID-19 by making masks.

[From $59; orvis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!