5 Father’s Day Gifts That Also Give Back to the Community

Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia makes food? Yes, for a few years now and it is really good. Their new 2-Day Camp Meal Kit for Two makes any quick overnight adventure (even if it is just camping in your backyard) a cinch. The kit includes some of Provisions finest products like their mussels, salmon, and mango bars.

The give-back: It should be no surprise that Patagonia is doing its part. Besides taking care of their employees as best it can, it has also been quietly repairing N95 masks and donating them to frontline workers in the Ventura area and making new masks out of its own materials.

[$89; patagoniaprovisions.com]

