5 Father’s Day Gifts That Also Give Back to the Community

For some families, there has been a long lived tradition of giving silly socks to dad, which is great… if they actually wear them. This year, give dad a fun sock pattern that he can wear anywhere. Smartwool’s Pineapple Parade merino blend crew socks are perfect for nearly any adventure and can also double as a dress sock.

The give-back: For every pair of socks bought on the Smartwool website, the brand is donating a pair of socks to healthcare professionals, which is one of the coolest give-backs we’ve seen.

[$21.95; smartwool.com]

