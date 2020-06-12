5 Father’s Day Gifts That Also Give Back to the Community

Toad & Co. GET IT

Another classic Father’s Day gift is a nice polo shirt. Most dads can use a polo, however it might be hard to get a stubborn grandpa to stop wearing an old cotton one he’s had for decades. We suggest telling him that Toad & Co.’s Tempo Polo is made with Tencel, organic cotton and spandex, so he doesn’t have to wash it as much.

The give-back: Toad & Co. was one of the first brands to identify the struggle of third-party retailers (especially during this time), so it gives back a percentage of online sales for any new customers who purchase online. The money goes back to the retailer located in the region where the customer is located and a smaller pool split across all retailers.

[$60; toadandco.com]

