Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones GET IT!

Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market. Crisp and clean audio that’ll enrich any music you listen to. And you can get a brand new Bose headset at a great low price thanks to Cyber Week.

Get It: Pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199; was $299) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!