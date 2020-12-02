5 Great Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Get at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker GET IT!

With this single-serve coffee maker in the house, you can get your caffeine fix without having to go out and deal with the crowds. That’s pretty important these days. And since it’s a Keurig, you can be sure it’s worth the money to pick it up.

Get It: Pick up the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker ($190; was $220) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!