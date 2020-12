Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV GET IT!

When it comes to TV’s, you can do a whole lot worse than picking up a Samsung. This is a trusted brand for a reason. And you can get a decent-sized TV that can fit in most rooms with unreal picture quality at a great low price right now.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV ($298; was $370) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!