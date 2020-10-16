5 Great Gear Deals You Can Pick Up This Weekend

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones GET IT!

Beats know how to make a hell of a pair of headphones. No matter what style, you’ll be happy with what they deliver. With these on-ear headphones on sale, you’ll be more than happy with the clarity of the audio coming in while cancelling out all outside noise.

Get It: Pick up the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones ($200; was $300) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!