5 Great Gear Deals You Can Pick Up This Weekend

Lumos Matrix Smart Helmet GET IT!

When you go out riding your bike, you need to stay safe and wear a helmet. And when you go out at night, you need some sort of lighting apparatus to let others on the road know you are there. With this cool smart helmet, you’ll be able to customize the lighting patterns to feel more like you. It’ll be hard for people not to see you on the road.

Get It: Pick up the Lumos Matrix Smart Helmet ($215; was $250) at Touch of Modern

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!