5 Inflatable Couches For Camping, Hiking And The Beach

Intex Inflatable Empire ChairGET IT!
This Empire Chair may be inflatable, but it’s comfortable enough that you might even think about adding it to your living room.
Get It: Pick up the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair ($39) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top