5 Must-Haves on the Golf Course This Season

Golf season is here. Whether you’re a low handicap, or your handicap is golf itself (no judgement here!), we’ve rounded up five must-have essentials to ensure you’re performing your best—on and off the course—all season long.

ZenWTR

Be sure to grab a cold one before hitting the course! ZenWTR is a premium alkaline water that comes in a bottle made from 100-percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. Each 1L bottle is made from up to five plastic bottles that are rescued and recycled from coastal environments before reaching the ocean. “ZenWTR is always my choice of hydration when I hit the course. It’s super refreshing plus as it’s 9.5pH alkaline water, it’s really hydrating too. Also, I’m a big fan of how each ZenWTR bottle helps prevent ocean pollution as they’re made from 100% recycled, ocean-bound plastic.” — Max Homa

PXG

PXG’s all-new 0311 GEN5 Drivers deliver breathtaking distance, fairway-finding accuracy, and outstanding mishit performance! Step up to GEN5 and put “Kaboom Baby” on your side today!

My Golf Locker

My Golf Locker, now in its seventh year, is a personal shopping service that provides their patrons with a carefully curated shipment of clothing, shoes and accessories in your size, desired fit and favorite style on your chosen schedule.

You start by filling out a personal profile that asks about your physique, preferred fit, favorite brands and personal style preferences. The stylists at My Golf Locker then handpick a selection of items for you from their offerings of more than 25,000 pieces.

As we all know, golf apparel items fit into all aspects of life now, from the golf course to the office and even out to dinner with friends. You even get your own online personal shopping page that shows items that match your My Golf Locker profile.

Partnering with My Golf Locker is a simple solution for those who don’t like to shop but love supreme service.

STIX

Whether you’re a beginner, casual golfer, or looking for an upgrade, Stix clubs deliver quality and performance on par with the big brands — without the premium markup. Described as “beautiful, minimalist, modern”, each club is stunningly designed with a black finish that provides enhanced durability. The Stix 14-Club Complete Set provides all you need for confidence in every scenario.

SMITH & QUINN

Whether you’re on the green or at the day job, Smith & Quinn polos are always a crowd favorite. Made in our signature performance 4-way stretch, super smooth, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and quick dry fabric in the season’s freshest prints.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!