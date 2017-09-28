5 portable fire pits for the backyard and camping this fall





Fall is synonymous with bonfires. There’s nothing quite like the warmth of a campfire on a crisp fall night in the woods, or the crackle of embers that bring the perfect end to a fall day in the backyard.

Not everyone has the time for building an epic backyard fire pit, and that’s OK. There are plenty of options out there that are affordable and can double as pits for campfires due to their portability. And let’s face it, isn’t it better to purchase something you’ll get more use out of?

While we all wait for the revolutionary smokeless fire pit that BioLite is releasing in May 2018, here are five portable fire pits perfect for the backyard or camping this fall.

Price: $250

Fuel: Hardwood pellets or firewood

Size: 25 inches tall, 26 inches in diameter, 48 pounds

Traeger makes some pretty wonderful grills. But they also make this nice backyard fire pit that can double as a mini grill. At 48 pounds, you won’t really be bringing this one anywhere, but it makes for the perfect backyard fire pit.

Price: $50

Fuel: Coal or wood

Size: 13.5 inches x 10 inches x 11 inches when packed, 3.2 pounds

On the opposite end of the spectrum from Traeger’s Outdoor Fire Pit is the UCO Flatpack Grill and Fire Pit. One of the most packable fire pit/grill combos around, you can take this pretty much anywhere. Taking only 30 seconds to set up, if you’re looking for portability this is the most affordable, portable option.

Price: $190

Fuel: Coal or wood

Size: 17.75 inches x 17.75 inches x 13 inches, 11.9 pounds

Very similar to the UCO Flatpack, Snow Peak’s steel Pack & Carry Fireplace folds up for compact storage and portability. It comes in three different sizes, with the carry weight ranging from 4 pounds (small) to 11.9 pounds (large). Whatever size works for you, it’s not going to add a lot of weight to your back for camping.

Price: $300

Fuel: Wood

Size: 19.5 inches wide x 14 inches tall, 20 pounds

The Solo Stove Bonfire won’t be an option if you’re looking for backcountry camping options instead of car camping or a backyard fire pit. (They have plenty of portable stoves and campfires for smaller options.) Rather, the Solo Stove Bonfire is a behemoth with airflow holes to create a more efficient fire while coming in a sleek, stainless-steel design.

Price: $130

Fuel: Wood

Size: 5 inches x 7.91 inches, 2.06 pounds

The predecessor to the forthcoming BioLite FirePit, the CampStove 2 offers a compact design with the advancements of BioLite’s incredible battery packs. Sporting an integrated battery with a fan that helps create a more efficient fire, the CampStove 2 can act as a mini campfire or a cook stove.

