Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having an effective kitchen is vital to making your meal prep sessions go a whole lot smoother. You need accessories and gear and the like. But those don’t tend to come cheaply. It doesn’t have to be expensive though if you know where to look. And luckily for you guys, we know where to look.

Unsurprisingly, the best place to look for affordable and effective kitchen accessories is on Amazon. You got a whole lot of options out there. So much so that it can take a long time to go through them all, find what you’re looking for. With our help, it should take you no time to get the gear you need to improve your kitchen.

We went through a ton of great kitchen items on Amazon and picked out 5 of the best. All of which are very affordable when taking how effective they are into account. And best of all, the pricing starts at $12. Nothing goes over $100. So you can restock your whole kitchen with great gear without breaking the bank.

So if you’re out there looking to make kitchen time go a whole lot smoother, then you need to pick up these kitchen items we laid out for you below. All of them work like a charm and all of them are very affordable. You can’t go wrong with having any of these in your life.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!