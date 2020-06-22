5 Surfboards That Are Perfect for Summertime

“Eagle” by Josh Hall﻿ Check It Out

One Summer Story: It was a solid 6 to 12 inches and the temperature was in the high 90s. The only respite from the heat was a surf. As I paddled out on a “groveler”—one that would still require a lot of Huntington hopping to actually surf the double over-anklers—I saw something awesome happen. From way outside, a surfer stroked into a glassy ripple, stood up, cut right, then faded back to the left before the wave even broke. As the minuscule wave peeled, the surfer went parallel stance right in the pocket and began to accelerate like a Cigarette boat.

He crouched down and put one hand in the lip and the other in the water by his outside rail. Spray shot into the air from his hands as he tried to bleed off speed whilst staying in the tiny pocket. Effortless speed and glide, it was the most dramatic way I’ve ever seen a 1-foot wave surfed. As the surfer paddled past me on his way back out, I asked what the hell he was riding. “This is an 11-foot glider,” he said. And I’ve wanted one for the dog days ever since.—Ben Waldron, Social Media Editor

