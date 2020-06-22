5 Surfboards That Are Perfect for Summertime

“Ocean Racer” by Chris Christenson Check It Out

The fact that Christenson donated a bunch of N95 masks to healthcare workers early on in the COVID crisis would be reason enough to support his surfboard business, so the fact that he’s also known as one of San Diego’s most talented board builders—perhaps especially when it comes to craft meant for milking small, gutless waves for all they’re worth—is just a really fantastic bonus.

Christenson’s stubby “Ocean Racer” came on my radar after watching Gulf Coast micro-wave-master Sterling Spencer go to town on some tiny peaks (click here for his breakdown of the board). Flat and wide enough to maximize speed in the small stuff, short enough to be able to push through turns, this thing has summer written all over it. The Dalai Lama once said, “Why work hard for fun when you can pick a board that brings the fun to you?” He was talking about the “Ocean Racer.”—Todd Prodanovich, Ed-in-Chief

