5 Surfboards That Are Perfect for Summertime

"Seaside" by Rob Machado/Firewire

I watched Noel Salas ride this with the keel-quad setup and he makes a very strong argument for why this might be the best small-wave board on the market. Plus the board looks so lively. Summertime for this goofyfoot means lots of lefts, so the whole backside quad dilemma goes out the window for me. I actually don’t go backside anymore, anyways. Gimmie, gimmie!—Peter Taras, Digital Director

