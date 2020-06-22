5 Surfboards That Are Perfect for Summertime

“Sweetish Fish” by Travis Reynolds﻿ Check It Out

I don’t have my eye on any new boards for summer, because I already have this one, which is as good as summer boards get. I’d heard of Travis Reynolds before, but a few years ago when I got a chance to shoot a video of him actually making a board—and he does the whole process himself, from shaping to glassing to artwork—I knew I had to order one.

He’s a master craftsman, and his “Sweetish Fish” is that perfect balance of fast, fishy craft that actually still turns really well and doesn’t just wanna go straight. When I ordered the board, I asked him to do the resin art to look like my dog and sent him 50 or so photos of her. I think he was rattled by that, but he did the board anyway and it came out incredible. I love this board. Surfing should be fun, and this is a fun surfboard.—Alex Kilauano, Video Director

