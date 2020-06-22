5 Surfboards That Are Perfect for Summertime

“Tip Timer” by Ashley Lloyd Surfboards﻿ Cehck It Out

Almost a year ago, I spent a few days hanging out and surfing with a stylish crew of teenage loggers who run the Queens lineup on the South Shore of Oahu. As they surfed stylish and effortless circles around me, I vowed then and there to purchase a well-crafted noserider when I returned home from Waikiki and to spend more time studying the classic style of longboarding.

I failed to do either of those, slipping back to my shortboarding ways, but I am now once again on a mission to buy a hand-shaped log from a talented craftsperson—like the one above from shaper Ashley Lloyd Thompson.

Lloyd Thompson is a talented logger herself and has spent the last 15+ years mowing down foam out of her Santa Cruz shaping bay, churning out customs for surfers all over California. Plus, she’s big on experimenting with environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional poly resin (read here about her use of “flax cloth”). The “Tip Timer” (the beautiful wall-hanger you see above) boasts a wide nose, 50/50 rails, a square tail and a heavy nose concave—all the right design elements for those looking to perfect their noseriding game this summer.—Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa, Executive Editor

