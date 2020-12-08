5 Things to Know About the All-New 2021 Polaris Slingshot Lineup

Some people simply prefer cars that get them from point A to point B. Others look for something with enough cargo room to haul around mountains of gear. Yet for those who drive for the experience––the Polaris Slingshot deserves their attention.

The company just announced its 2021 model lineup and they include some extensive upgrades and enhancements. While the 2020 Slingshot featured 70% new vehicle content, their new AutoDrive transmission proved to be the game-changer and attracted a wave of new customers. Now the company is looking to build on that momentum by focusing on giving people maximum customization.

Focusing on the drive, style, and sound, Slingshot’s 2021 lineup is headlined by an upgraded AutoDrive transmission, now with paddle shifters, a new Rockford Fosgate audio system, Apple CarPlay integration, new trim levels, and Slingshot’s largest offering of accessory upgrades ever offered.

“Listening to our owners, we left no stone unturned to fully refine, update and enhance our product lineup for 2021. New features like Apple CarPlay and paddle shifters for AutoDrive were among the top requests,” said Sergeant. “We also took cues from our owners to expand our accessories for 2021, and now have our largest offering ever – providing owners with countless ways to accessorize and personalize their Slingshot with parts that will take their ride to a whole new level.”

While there’s plenty of new features and upgrades to sort through, these five caught our attention.

Redesigned AutoDrive Transmision

The first version of AutoDrive was good, but the folks at Polaris have gone back to the drawing board to make it better. The complete retune of the transmission aims to noticeably improve shifting at both low and high speeds. Additionally, Polaris claims that the new 2021 transmission calibration provides smoother, faster, and more consistent shifts, allowing drivers to feel more confident and connected to the drive.

Beyond the transmission improvements, the driver will get to have more fun and control with the inclusion of all-new paddle shifters. Designed from high quality composite material to deliver great feedback while driving, the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters come standard on 2021 R models with AutoDrive and are available as an upgrade for all 2020 and 2021 models with AutoDrive.

All-New Color Accents



The Slingshot is meant to turn heads, so it’s only right that they are now offering seven new color accents. The additional colors give Slingshot owners even more options to add a pop of color to their exterior. The new colors are available to accent the front grille, front upper and lower fender, roll hoop, belt guards, exterior muscles stripes, rear fender, and rear fender decal.

Customizable Interior Lighting

While the exterior gets plenty of attention, the Slingshot’s interior is getting a slick new upgrade with an all-new customizable premium interior light kit. As part of a partnership with XKGlow, owners can outfit the interior of their Slingshot with six LED lights and an LED light pod in various locations.

With the mobile Slingshot LED app, owners can simultaneously set two different light zones to any color––including color matching from their phone’s camera––and pair the lights with their music to choreograph their beats.

Thumping New Audio System

Speaking of beats, the 2021 Slingshot will feature a whole new sound system––the new Rockford Fosgate audio system. With 100 watts, redesigned speaker pods, Rockford Fosgate tweeters built in the dash, and expandable plug and play Rockford Fosgate Amplifier, drivers will enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition. And if you want to amplify even more, the Rockford system allows you to add rear speakers via a convenient plug and play kit.

Four Different Series To Match Your Style

Excursion Series: Upgrading comfort and adding storage, the Slingshot Excursion Series is for those that prefer a comfy ride. The series includes a new storage bag collection, tall wind deflector, Slingshade (roof), and heated and cooled seats.

Drive Series: Curated for those that want to get the most of their driving experience, the Drive Series includes new paddle shifters, heated and cooled seats, and a new dead pedal to give AutoDrive drivers a convenient place to rest their left foot. Additionally, S and SL drivers can add nearly 15% more power to their ride with a Stage 1 tune.

Design Series: Assembled as an inspirational collection, the Slingshot Design Series is an assortment of colorful parts to add some extra personality to your ride so you can stand out from the crowd. The collection includes a color matched Slingshade, a painted front grille, upper and lower accent pieces, front wing guards, rear fender with decal, belt guard, lower hoop accent, interior and exterior accent kits, and Slingshot’s black badge kit.

Concert Series: A concert inside your car? Sounds like a good time. The Slingshot Concert Series transforms you cockpit into a live concert experience. An all-new plug and play Stage 3 roll hoop audio kit by Rockford Fosgate delivers even more volume to the city streets. Paired with the new premium interior light kit by XKGlow, drivers are sure to be the center of attention as music blasts in sync with the dramatic light show.

Full Lineup

Pricing and color availability for the 2021 model lineup are as follows:

S is available in White Lightning in both a manual ($19,999) and AutoDrive ($21,699)

S with Technology Package 1 is available in White Lightning in both a manual ($22,299) and AutoDrive ($23,999)

SL is available in Midnight Blue or Red Pearl in both a manual ($24,999) and AutoDrive ($26,699)

R is available in Stealth Blue and Sunrise Orange, in both manual ($31,299) and AutoDrive ($33,299)

R Limited Edition features an exclusive, custom-inspired Neon Fade paint, and is available in both a manual ($32,799) and AutoDrive ($34,799) transmission.

