2-Tier Bamboo Stackable Shoe Shelf GET IT!

Got a good collection of shoes? They take up a lot of space. And with these shelves, you can add a ton of space to your closet that will help you cut down the surface area that your shoes take up.

Get It: Pick up the 2-Tier Bamboo Stackable Shoe Shelf ($30) at The Container Store

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!