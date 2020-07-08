5 Things You Need To Organize Your Apartment Like An Adult

Like-it Smoke Stackable Drawers GET IT!

Add a ton of more space to your closet with these stackable drawers. You can even use them outside the closet, crafting a little makeshift set up in your bedroom. Each drawer you pick up adds to the storage space you can create.

Get It: Pick up the Like-it Smoke Stackable Drawers (starting at $25) at The Container Store

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!