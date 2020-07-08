5 Things You Need To Organize Your Apartment Like An Adult

Like-it Smoke Stackable DrawersGET IT!
Add a ton of more space to your closet with these stackable drawers. You can even use them outside the closet, crafting a little makeshift set up in your bedroom. Each drawer you pick up adds to the storage space you can create.
Get It: Pick up the Like-it Smoke Stackable Drawers (starting at $25) at The Container Store
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top