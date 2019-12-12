5 Worthy Outdoor Slippers for Cozy Winter Camping

BOGS B-Moc Quilted Puff GET IT

Bogs B-Moc Quilted Puff offers comfort and warmth in one stylish, insulated boot. These women’s boots are 100 percent waterproof and super light, with an ultra-soft inner lining. The Quilted Puff also includes an adjustable drawcord for a secure fit, plus a pair of proprietary technologies — DuraFresh and Mac-Wick — to fight odors and keep your feet dry. Comfort rated to -22F/-30C, this puffy boot packs the warmth and technical chops along with the comfort of your childhood snow-day moon boots (with some added style points).

