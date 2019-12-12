5 Worthy Outdoor Slippers for Cozy Winter Camping

Chaco Z/Ronin GET IT

While not exactly a slipper, this modern take on Chaco’s classic Z/Sandal offers everything you love about the Z with added toe protection and full foot coverage. The Chaco DNA remains: That is, adjustable straps and arch supports courtesy of the podiatrist-certified Luvseat Footbed. But this fuller shoe adds breathable poly-mesh overlays for structure and warmth. Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the Z/Ronins boast serious all-weather trail cred with non-marking ChacoGrip rubber soles for secure footing. Essentially, the comfort of wearing socks and sandals without the insta-dork stigma.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!