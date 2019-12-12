5 Worthy Outdoor Slippers for Cozy Winter Camping

North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Booties GET IT

The North Face’s Thermoball Eco Traction Booties are a combo of comfort and function at its finest. Ready for any condition, the booties are water resistant and insulated. Made with the environment in mind — from 100 percent recycled P.E.T. ripstop on the upper, and 40 percent recycled-rubber on the sole — the booties are available in men’s and women’s versions in low-, mid-, and high-rise cuts. Durable yet comfortable, like wearing a puffy jacket on your feet.

