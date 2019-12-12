5 Worthy Outdoor Slippers for Cozy Winter Camping

OluKai Hele Mālie Leather Sneaker Slippers GET IT

In Hawaiian, hele mālie translates to “to go easy,” which is certainly embodied by these sneaker-slippers. Made for indoor and outdoor comfort, these shoes go easy on the eyes as well, looking like stylish leather loafers, but housing a plush shearling lining for added warmth. The Hele Mālie combines a soft, suede-leather upper, a removable (washable) anatomical footbed, and a high-traction ‘Wet Grip Rubber’ sole. Add in a unique drop-in heel that allows you to wear them as a shoe or slide functionally. On the women’s side, the ‘Ōlani Botties are a comfy yet stylish option for outdoor living. Like all of OluKai’s products, a portion of proceeds support the Ama OluKai Foundation, which honors the cultural heritage and Aloha spirit of Hawai’i.

