5 Worthy Outdoor Slippers for Cozy Winter Camping

Teva Ember Moc

This best-of-both-worlds bootie is part sneaker and part sleeping bag, making it perfect for hitting the trail or lounging fireside. Available in seven different colors, the Ember Moc features polyester and suede overlays (water-resistant and quick-dry), a knit collar with webbing detail, plus a comfy cushioned footbed with a rugged sole that you’d expect from a pair of Tevas. The collapsible heel is a welcome feature allowing you to hybridize from sneaker to slip-on. If you’re looking to up the warmth, the higher-rise Ember Mid can help. Think versatility from the Ember: great for travel or tasks around camp.

