This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Luxury gifts aren’t just relegated to the holiday season. A thoughtful present can make small moments magical. So whether you’re shopping for your father, husband, boyfriend, brother, or best friend, we’ve curated an extensive list of the best of the best gifts any man will love (especially those with great taste).

Below you’ll find the 50 best luxury gifts for men that are absolutely worth splurging on if you’re looking for a gift that’s special and unique. From health and wellness splurges to the latest in tech, there’s something here for any guy on your list.

While many mainstream colognes use petrol-based phthalates and other chemicals that irritate your skin, this Blu Atlas Eau de Parfum is made using 100% natural ingredients. Aromatic and earthy, the Atlantis fragrance strikes with bold, masculine notes of bergamot, clary sage, and patchouli.

Blu Atlas’ proprietary mix of essential oils isn’t just a feel-good gimmick: our team personally tested the fragrance and found it to last even longer than fragrances from top perfumers. The masculine scent of Atlantis by Blu Atlas works as hard as you do, so rest assured that the scent will last you from dusk to dawn.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

2. Therabody Theragun PRO

For the guy that loves keeping up with the latest wellness and fitness trends, the Theragun PRO is the ideal luxury gift this holiday season. This professional-grade massager offers deep muscle treatment to encourage recovery, release stress and tension, and soothe any muscle discomforts. Theragun’s patented ergonomic handle allows them to hold the device in a variety of ways, delivering up to 60 pounds of high-quality force wherever they need it. It also comes with six different attachment options, from super gentle pressure to a cone that pinpoints muscles directly.

[$599; therabody.com]

3. Master & Dynamic MW65 Wireless Leather Over-Ear Headphones

Whether the guy in your life works from home, frequently travels, is a gym bunny, or just loves music, you can’t go wrong with a quality pair of wireless headphones. These active noise-canceling headphones by Master & Dynamic are lightweight, boast incredibly clear and rich sound, have a long battery life, and are cushioned with a supple leather trim. To make this gift a little more special, Master & Dynamic offers customer engravings for just a $30 up-charge.

[$499; masterdynamic.com]

4. Vitruvi Move Diffuser

Everyone loves a nice-smelling home. Vitruvi’s innovative new Move Diffuser is completely cordless, so they can make any corner of their home—the office, kitchen, hallway, bathroom, you name it—smell amazing. And if it’s their first diffuser, pair it with one of Vitruvi’s essential oil sets for the ultimate luxury gift.

[$179; vitruvi.com]

5. Casper Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are becoming an increasingly popular self-care tool for their anxiety and stress-reducing benefits. This year, give the gift of relaxation and comfort with a Casper Weighted Blanket. The uniquely crafted blanket is designed to perfectly hug the body while still remaining breathable and cooling for a comfortable night’s sleep.

[$169; casper.com]

6. Ray-Ban X Facebook Stories Wayfarer

Ray-Ban has upgraded its iconic wayfarer sunglasses in the brand’s latest collaboration with Facebook. The Stories smart glasses will let your loved one capture all their favorite moments with their high-quality hands-free camera. The glasses also feature touch control so they can pause their song or record a video with a single touch and open-ear speakers to take calls. The glasses also come with a charging case, so it’s incredibly easy to keep the frames fully charged at all times.

[$299; ray-ban.com]

7. Oura Ring Generation 3

The Oura Ring is a revolutionary health and wellness device that measures activity, fitness, and sleep right from your finger. The Oura Ring allows your loved one to understand their body in an entirely new way by getting insight information on their sleep, daily activity levels, heart rate, and workouts. Its sleek, durable design is comfortable and discrete, so they won’t even notice it’s on most of the time.

[$299; ouraring.com]

8. The Aspen Leather iPhone Case

Luxury doesn’t have to mean impractical, so give a gift for the one item they’re bound to have on them at all times. Andar’s Leather iPhone Case is made from premium, genuine full-grain oil waxed leather and soft microfiber lining to protect the phone’s exterior. It’s compatible with wireless charging and Apple’s MagSafe charger and is available in iPhone sizes 12 and up.

[$50; andar.com]

9. Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace

Everyday jewelry makes the perfect gift for the guy who already has everything. Mejuri’s Flat Curb Chain is the necklace that goes with everything and that they’ll never want to take off. Made with 14k solid recycled gold, this sustainable chain will never oxidize or tarnish.

[$550; mejuri.com]

10. SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set

Make it easy for the man in your life to have the best skin of their life with SkinCeuticals’ Best Sellers Gift Set. This curated routine features their renowned C E Ferulic vitamin C serum, Triple Lipid Restore moisturizing treatment, and Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier serum. This set is great for all skin types and those concerned with treating skin aging, discoloration, and dehydration.

[$309; skinceuticals.com]

11. Celestron Ambassador 80mm Brass and Mahogany Telescope

Give the gift of wonder this holiday season with the vintage-inspired Celestron Ambassador 80mm Telescope. This powerful telescope is ideal for astronomical observation with a 189x zoom magnification and adjustable tripod. It also makes a stunning decor piece in a home office or study.

[Price varies; celestron.com]

12. La Mer Moisturizer

For the man who loves an indulgent skincare routine, La Mer’s coveted Crème de la Mer Moisturizer makes the perfect luxury gift. This ultra-rich cream is packed with nourishing, healing ingredients like seaweed extract and sesame seed that firm and moisturize the skin.

[$460; cremedelamer.com]

13. William Lockie Cashmere Gloves

Cashmere is a winter must-have, so give a man in your life the cashmere gloves that will carry them through this season and many more to come. These cashmere gloves from Scottish knitwear brand William Lockie are knitted from cashmere gently combed from the under fleece of Mongolian goats. The finished product is incredibly warm, soft, and long-lasting winter gloves.

[$70; mrporter.com]

14. Men’s Silk Jacquard Robe

Men want nice loungewear too. And nothing says luxury loungewear like silk. Fleur du Mal’s 100% silk jacquard robe features the brand’s subtle monogram print, white piping detailing, and pockets.

[$695; fleurdumal.com]

15. Loewe Knit Mohair Scarf

Give this essential winter accessory a luxurious upgrade. Loewe’s knit scarf in luxurious wool mohair features a multi-color stripe pattern and tassel ends. The scarf comes in five different color options, each of which is fun and fashion-forward.

[$590; loewe.com]

16. The SuperPuff Men’s Goose-Down Puffer Jacket

Aritzia’s SuperPuff is the ultimate winter puffer coat that any man in your life would love this winter. Its fluffy goose-down filling is exceptionally warm (engineered to handle temperatures as low as -22°F), while its CliMATTE technology features water and wind-resistant Japanese ripstop fabric. To achieve the perfect fit, this responsibly sourced goose-down puffer is designed with men’s broader shoulders and long arms in mind. This coat makes the ideal luxury winter gift. If you don’t believe us, check out the coat’s 5-star average reviews.

[$275; aritzia.com]

17. Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

We’re all spending more time at home these days, so make sure the man in your life is breathing the purest air. With its innovative technology, Dyson’s Pure Cool purifying fan removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens, while its 70°oscillation fills the room with smooth, cooling air flow. Forget about old-school fans with loud, fast-spinning blades; this luxury gift is quiet and easy to clean and control.

[$399.99; dyson.com]

18. Loukas Funnel Neck Coat by Club Monaco

This classic coat is an absolute wardrobe necessity—it also makes the perfect gift for the man who loves a bit of tailoring in his everyday life. With its streamlined straight fit, funnel neck, center back seam, and wool fabric blend, this closet staple can be worn year after year. Club Monaco has different colors and pattern ways available, so opt for the version that best suits their style.

[$398; clubmonaco.com]

19. Tom Dixon Tank Whiskey Set

If the men on your list love whiskey, they’ll love this luxury whiskey set even more. The ‘Tank’ Whiskey Set by Tom Dixon creates a sculptural yet minimal design that makes something simple like drinking whiskey feel more like a lavishly decadent ritual. The Tank Set includes a whiskey decanter and two glasses that can hold up to 200mL of liquid.

[$175; tomdixon.net]

20. Peloton Bike

Peloton enables you to give the gift of year-round fitness. So this holiday season, treat the man in your life to the Original Peloton Bike. This game-changing exercise machine instantly elevates a home gym by providing that cycle studio vibe right at home. In addition to the bike, they’ll find weekly live classes and an on-demand library full of diverse classes with motivating instructors that feel more like an exciting immersive experience and less like an at-home workout. It also offers real-time metrics, so they can track their progress for every class and see how they improve.

[$1,495; onepeloton.com]

21. LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

A nice water bottle always makes a good holiday gift, but the LARQ self-cleaning water bottle makes a good gift even better. LARQ’s Bottle PurVis is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. Cleaning water in 60 seconds, the bottle uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants (like bacteria and viruses) lingering in the bottle or the water. The self-cleaning technology activates every 2 hours to clean, or it can be activated at the touch of a button. This extremely giftable water bottle comes in seven different colors, two sizes, and you can choose to include a travel sleeve or active loop accessory for extra gift-giving.

[$95; livelarq.com]

22. Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture by Lord Jones

If you didn’t think CBD could be luxury—think again. Lord Jones has quickly become the world’s finest CBD brand with its best-selling skincare, bath, body, and edible hemp goodies. While there’s a lot to choose from, and CBD preferences can be extremely personal, you can’t go wrong with the brand’s essential CBD tincture. This broad-spectrum tincture has 250mg of CBD, ideal for supporting calmness and relaxation. The tincture is also vegan, sugar and alcohol-free, and comes in delicious, naturally flavored lemon or peppermint.

[$55; lordjones.com]

23. Le Labo Vetiver 46 Eau de Parfum

Fine fragrances make the perfect luxury gift for anyone, especially men. And nothing says fine fragrance like Le Labo. Regarded as the “Rolls Royce of vetivers,” according to the brand, Vetiver 46 is the perfect manly fragrance. It’s the deepest of the Le Labo collection, with its woody, incense, and distinctly “male” notes of pepper, labdanum, cedar, and more. To make it even more special, the label and gift box on this eau de parfum can be personalized for a holiday gift boasting thoughtfulness.

[$86; lelabofragrances.com]

24. Club Monaco Leather Gloves

Leather gloves are one men’s accessory that will never go out of style. Gift the man in your life that loves luxury these classic leather gloves with pin-tuck details and tech-enabled pointer and thumbs so they can still use their phone. These leather gloves are also incredibly warm with a cashmere-wool blend interior lining.

[$98.50; clubmonaco.com]

25. Pendleton Fringed Checked Virgin Wool Blanket

Embodying the tried and true techniques of the 20th century, this beautifully constructed virgin wool blanket comes with a leather traveling case that’s perfect for hikes, picnics, road trips, and all the adventures in between.

[$100; mrporter.com]

26. Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset

Step into the metaverse with the Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset. This immersive experience features hundreds of games, live events (like concerts), instructor-led workouts, and places to explore. It’s wireless, so even though they can explore the sensations of VR at home, they can also take it with them anywhere they want to go.

[$299; oculus.com]

27. Tom Ford Oud Wood

Tom Ford’s signature Oud Wood scent is that classic earthy, woody scent that men (and women) love. Its layerable, unisex scent features notes of sandalwood, rosewood, Chinese pepper, and rare oud wood that are rich and sensual. The fragrance is captured in a smoky-gray bottle that looks exquisite on the bathroom counter or on a dressing table.

[$270; tomford.com]

28. Parachute Linen Bedroom Bundle

Give the gift of better sleep with Parachute’s Linen Supreme Bedroom Bundle. This set has got everything your loved one needs to turn their at-home bed into a hotel-like stay with the brand’s ergonomically-designed mattress, mattress pad, two supportive pillows, eco-friendly linen bedding, and fluffy duvet insert. This luxurious linen set is cool (literally, it’s naturally insulating to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter), casual, and chic. Plus, it will get softer and more comfortable with time.

[From $577; parachutehome.com]

29. Bowflex Revolution Home Gym

Revolutionize your loved one’s home gym with Bowflex. This home gym setup is designed to work every major body zone with over 100 exercises and 400 variations, so every body type can target their workout to fit their strength level and fitness goals. Bowflex also offers add-ons and upgrades to create a more tailored, opulent at-home workout.

[$2,899; bowflex.com]

30. Master & Dynamic MA770 Wireless Speaker

If good acoustics are their thing, then you’ll want to gift a speaker that takes sound innovation to the next level. Master & Dynamic are the go-to brand when it comes to sound quality, and they don’t disappoint with this one. The MA770 is a wireless speaker crafted from a proprietary concrete composite that offers several acoustic benefits.

[$1,199; masterdynamic.com]

31. Mr. N Table Light

The Mr. N Table Lamp is a modern light feature that illuminates a warm LED glow to create a soothing, ambient experience. With touch-sensitive illumination control and dimming settings, this table light is ideal for nightstands, end tables, and reading nooks.

[$151.20; amazon.com]

32. Tom Ford Small Grain Leather AirPod Case

For keeping their AirPods safe and stylish. This small grain leather AirPod case by Tom Ford combines luxury with practicality thanks to its press stud closure, durable leather material, and detachable leather strap. This case is suitable for both AirPod and AirPod Pro.

[$550; tomford.com]

33. Deluxe Basketball Game by CB2

Let them have a little fun this holiday season with this Deluxe Basketball Game by CB2. Designed by Barcelona-based Mermelada Estudio, this is the classic arcade game they know and love with a luxurious, architectural upgrade. Made from some of the finest materials like genuine leather, steel, and cast brass, this statement piece will have all their friends and family lining up to take a few shots.

[$2,499; cb2.com]

34. Montblanc Printed Leather Passport Cover

Crafted from full-grain, scratch-proof leather, there’s really nothing not to like about this passport cover. Montblanc has thought of all the bells and whistles. Not only do the materials protect against external damage, but it’s also fortified with patented technology that prevents skimming of cards and IDs.

[$230; montblanc.com]

35. Meditation Cushion Set

Treat the meditation-curious man in your life to a cushion set that makes this mindfulness activity a bit more comfortable. This round cushion and zabuton set is designed to improve posture when meditating, supporting the sit bones to relieve physical stress. To go with the mindful vibe, this cushion set is crafted from natural, non-toxic materials like cotton, linen, and buckwheat to ensure a safe practice. The cushion’s buckwheat hulls can also be adjusted to fit their height and desired level of comfort.

[$225; shophalfmoon.ca]

36. Ember Temperature Control Mug

If you’re not sure what to give the men in your life this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with the Ember Mug2. This temperature control mug keeps their coffee hot (amazing), but it can also be set to an exact drinking temperature, so their cup of joe is always the right temp. You can opt for the 10-ounce or 14-ounce size, but either way, this modern mug comes with a charging coaster which, when placed on, keeps it charged all day long. So whether they have a long commute or work from home, their coffee is always the way they like it.

[$99.99; amazon.com]

37. Small Transparent Speaker

This sleek, small transparent speaker may have a minimalist design, but it has a maximalist sound. The speaker’s white aluminum and tempered glass design creates a balanced, full-bodied sound. Plus, it easily connects with Bluetooth or other existing sound setups to produce an amplified experience. In addition, the speaker also comes with long and short aux and power cables, adapters, and a wall-mounting kit.

[$550; transpa.rent]

38. Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser

Give a beer lover their own draft beer dispenser and you’ll instantly become a favorite. Fizzics’ innovative Micro-Foam Beer Dispenser converts cans or bottles of beer into a creamy, nitro-style draft pour that instantly enhances the beers’ flavors, aromas, and feel. It works largely thanks to the Micro-Foam technology, which creates tiny bubbles to seal in the beer’s taste and prevent oxygenation. The result is beer that tastes better (yeah, better) than their favorite draft pour.

[$143.69; amazon.com]

39. Skyline Chess Dubai Marble and Bronze Chess Set

This luxury gift is for the wise guy who loves the game of chess (and showing off his gameplay with friends and family). This marble and bronze chess set by Skyline Chess is an impressive piece of functional home decor that perfectly captures the marvel and luxury of Dubai. Each of the game’s 32 pieces is set in heavy bronze that has been perfectly crafted using a combination of lost-casting and 3D printing, ensuring architectural accuracy and precision.

[$4.075; mrporter.com]

40. Tom Dixon Set of Two Dégradé Champagne Flutes

Cheers to the perfect luxury gift for men! This set of two champagne flutes by renowned product designer Tom Dixon is the perfect holiday gift for the man who loves to entertain and celebrate all of life’s magic. These mouth-blown glass pieces have a black to clear dégradé effect that’s incredibly cool and a modern, streamlined shape that makes them a work of art.

[$110; mrporter.com]

41. Filson Leather-Trimmed Twill Duffle Bag

Whether they’re going to the gym, on a weekend getaway, or your house for the holidays, this leather-trimmed duffle bag by Filson is the perfect bag for all their essentials. This surprisingly spacious bag has plenty of room for their weekend essentials, plus its hard-wearing cotton and leather blend is resistant to the scuffs and scratches that can come from always traveling. This luxury duffle bag also has two top handles, a detachable adjustable shoulder strap, and a two-way zipper with snap fastening.

[$395; filson.com]

42. Jura GIGA 6 Multi Serve Brewer Coffee Machine

Nothing says “I love you” like a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Especially when that coffee is coming from a barista-quality $6,000 coffee machine. This Multi Serve Coffee Machine by Jura can make 28 different coffee brews (including specialized drinks like a flat white or cortado) with its double-action system that can prepare coffee and milk at the same time. It’s also incredibly intuitive to use, thanks to its touch-screen display and self-learning algorithm.

[$5,999; shopjura.com]

43. Loewe Knit Hoodie in Wool and Cashmere

Comfort is always in style. Loewe’s knitted hoodie is the ultimate luxury gift for men with its soft wool and cashmere interior, loose fit, drawstring hood, roomy kangaroo pocket, and trendy ribbed cuffs and hem.

[$1,700; loewe.com]

44. FPM Milano Spinner 68cm Leather-Trimmer Aluminum Suitcase

For the jetsetter in your life, give the luxury gift of an FPM Milano suitcase. Their ‘Spinner’ suitcase features stable Japanese-engineered wheels for swift maneuvering, a rigid (yet lightweight) aluminum shell to keep their items safe, and an organized interior for efficient packing. This uber-secure case also comes with a lock and key, so you can ensure their belongings aren’t going anywhere.

[$1,960; mrporter.com]

45. Steel and Bamboo Water Bottle and Recycled Plastic Holder by Space Available

If the guy in your life has an adventurous soul and loves to explore the wide-open world, give them a luxury gift that can fit seamlessly into their thrill-seeking lifestyle. This robust stainless-steel water bottle by Space Available comes with a vibrant hand-woven bottle holder made entirely out of recycled plastic.

[$170; mrporter.com]

46. L’Atelier du Vin Wine Tool Set and Rack

For the wine connoisseur (or wannabe connoisseur), is this exquisitely chic wine tool set and rack by L’Atelier du Vin. This luxury gift set comes with all of the tools they need to open and preserve their favorite wines.

[$250; mrporter.com]

47. D R Harris Fusion Chrome and Resin Four-Piece Shaving Set

Give the gift of a clean shave this holiday season. This luxury ‘Fusion’ shaving set by D R Harris features everything they need for an indulgent, barber-quality shaving experience. In this four-piece set comes a closed-comb safety razor for a precise shave, a brush to distribute the shaving foam, a chrome-plated soap dish, and a rust-resistant stand that sits elegantly on the bathroom counter. Plus, the set comes in a beautifully presented box that’s perfect for gifting.

[$355; mrporter.com]

48. White Marble 12-LB Kettlebell

Nothing says luxury home gym like a marble kettlebell. For the guy in your life who loves to keep up on his fitness, this 12-pound kettlebell is every bit a functional home workout tool as it is a gorgeous piece of decor. Crafted from polished white marble, this kettlebell is topped with a champagne brass-finished stainless-steel handle with a comfortable wide grip.

[$69.95; cb2.com]

49. Calfskin Puzzle Plain Cardholder

Loewe’s luxurious calfskin cardholder features four card slots and a central pocket for storing cards and cash. Its sleek, geometric design (inspired by their signature Puzzle bag) fits easily into pockets or bags, making it perfect for the guy that’s always on the go.

[$335; loewe.com]

50. Grown Alchemist Limited Edition Hand Care Kit

Grown Alchemist’s Amber Glass Bottle Hand Care Kit is a luxurious hydrating hand duo perfect for keeping by the kitchen sink or on the bathroom vanity. This luxurious duo is full of nourishing botanicals like fennel seed, rose petal, aloe vera, and nourishing oils like sweet almond and rosehip that support the hand’s skin barrier and protect against early signs of aging.

[$120: grownalchemist.com]

