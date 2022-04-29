6 Best Bath Bombs for Athletic Recovery and Relaxation 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re a professional athlete or just enjoy pushing yourself in the gym, proper recovery between workouts is essential for making gains, as your body needs time to repair itself. We’ve found the best bath bombs to help your mind (and muscles) relax and prepare for another day ahead.

Athletic recovery usually involves rest, proper nutrition, and sometimes a warm bath to ease muscle and joint pain. The restorative powers of a warm bath may be boosted with a bath bomb containing CBD, one of the cannabinoids found in hemp that has an anti-inflammatory effect, helping your body heal faster.

Even though CBD bath products are relatively new to the market, it still can be challenging to know which one is best for supporting your athletic recovery. We did the hard work for you, researching dozens of CBD brands to find the best CBD bath bombs.

Top 6 Bath Bombs to Help With Athletic Recovery

Extract Labs – Best CBD Bath Bomb Mission Farms – Best for Relieving Pain CBDfx – Best Vegan Bath Bombs Joy Organics – Best Bath Bombs for Relaxation JustCBD – Best Smelling CBD Bath Bombs Soul CBD – Best Organic Bath Bombs

The Vital You Deep CBD Bath Bomb from Extract Labs was crafted to relieve discomfort and ease tension, ideal for soothing sore muscles. Along with 100mg of CBD isolate, which may help reduce inflammation, is a blend of 9 calming essential oils, blue cornflower, aloe essence, and a deep-blue lapis lazuli stone.

Pros:

100 mg of CBD isolate

9 soothing essential oils

Contains a gemstone

Created in small batches

American grown hemp

Easy-to-use

Subscribe and save

Cons:

The aroma may be too intense for some

The bath bombs from Extract Labs are handcrafted in small batches of no more than 16 to ensure the highest quality. Whenever possible, organic and local ingredients are utilized, including hand-picking locally-grown herbs and botanicals themselves.

Extract Labs also has CBD bath bombs designed to promote sleep, aid relaxation and deep breathing, and bring clarity and joy. Each bath bomb is made with a proprietary base of baking soda, citric acid, and Epsom salt, which may help relax muscles and soothe stiff joints.

Each bath bomb also includes a specially curated mix of botanical, wild herbs, essential oil blends, CBD isolate, and an intention-setting gemstone. They are easy to use, coming inside a mesh “tea bag,” which reduces clean-up time. Simply drop in a warm bath and enjoy.

If you’re not a fan of bath bombs, the Relieve CBD Bath Soak from Mission Farms offers a good alternative to aiding athletic recovery. The combination of full-spectrum CBD (175 mg per pouch), essential oils, and fresh goat milk can help ease aches and pains of all kinds, from post-workout muscle tension to stiff joints from arthritis.

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Organic essential oils

Natural vitamins and minerals

4-6 servings per bag

Fast absorption

Range of CBD bath soaks available

Cons:

Contains palm oil

The full spectrum CBD oil of the bath soaks from Mission Farms is combined with therapeutic essential oils and terpenes to magnify the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects of CBD. Besides CBD, healing ingredients in the Relieve CBD Bath Soak include:

Goat milk : High in MCT (medium-chain triglycerides), which is absorbed quickly by your skin. MCT also binds well with CBD, helping fast delivery to aching joints and muscles. Goat milk is also a natural exfoliant, supporting healthy skin renewal.

: High in MCT (medium-chain triglycerides), which is absorbed quickly by your skin. MCT also binds well with CBD, helping fast delivery to aching joints and muscles. Goat milk is also a natural exfoliant, supporting healthy skin renewal. Coconut oil and olive oil : To moisturize and soften the skin with a blend of nourishing vitamins.

: To moisturize and soften the skin with a blend of nourishing vitamins. Organic spearmint and eucalyptus essential oils: Known to help ease aches and pains, plus contains the terpene limonene, which may boost mood, and the terpene eucalyptol, which has anti-inflammatory action.

Other CBD bath soaks from Mission Farms include those to promote rest and relaxation and one to soothe inflamed and irritated skin. Each 3.5-ounce pouch contains 4 to 6 servings.

The bath bombs from CBDfx are 100% vegan and made with USA-grown, non-GMO hemp, which means that it’s never been exposed to pesticides or insecticides. Furthermore, they contain no harsh dyes or chemicals that may stain your tub or irritate the skin.

Pros:

99 pure isolate CBD

Non-detectable levels of THC

100% vegan

Organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

Soothing essential oils

Cons:

May leave a slight residue in the bathtub

The bath bomb recipes from CBDfx feature a blend of 200 mg of high-grade CBD and specially-selected herbs and essential oils. When combined in a warm bath, the Soothing Lavender and Recharge Eucalyptus bath bombs will help soothe aches and pains and promote relaxation, aiding overall athletic recovery.

Recharge Formula : In addition to CBD, the Recharge formula features a blend of eucalyptus, spearmint, peppermint, and arnica, to help relieve muscle and joint pain, reduce inflammation, and improve energy levels.

: In addition to CBD, the Recharge formula features a blend of eucalyptus, spearmint, peppermint, and arnica, to help relieve muscle and joint pain, reduce inflammation, and improve energy levels. Soothing Formula: In addition to CBD, the Soothing formula contains lavender essential oil, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and calming properties. Adding Hawaiian black salt helps smooth the skin and extract impurities from the body.

Joy Organics’ CBD Bath Bombs are a good option if you’re an athlete new to CBD topical treatments as they have a relatively low dose at 25mg per bath bomb. If you find you need a little extra to ease your aches and pains, there are 4 bath bombs per box, and multiple can be added to a bath at any one time.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum hemp

Manufactured in the USA

Contains soothing essential oils

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Dissolves faster than some other bath bombs

Formulated specifically to relax sore muscles and support joints, these bath bombs are THC free whilst retaining all the soothing benefits of CBD. By using broad-spectrum CBD, minor cannabinoids and terpenes remain in the extract, triggering the entourage effect. This means more potent effects are produced than if the ingredients are used in isolation.

Natural lavender oil, organic coconut oil, and cocoa seed butter will help promote relaxation and soothe the skin without an overly strong synthetic scent.

All ingredients are animal cruelty-free, and each batch of bath bombs is third-party lab tested to ensure they are free of heavy metals and other toxins, as well as microbial negative. So sure are Joy Organics of their bath bombs that they offer a money-back guarantee.

When it comes to soothing fragrances, the bath bombs from JustCBD have the competition beat. The brand’s CBD bath bombs are available in five calming aromas: rose, eucalyptus, citrus, lavender, and sweet cherry.

Pros:

150 mg of CBD isolate

Available in several scents

Natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Wide range of CBD bath and body products

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

No subscribe and save option

With a potent 150 mg of CBD per unit, whatever scent you choose, these bath bombs may have the power to help relieve all kinds of post-workout pain, including muscle strains, joint stiffness, and general fatigue.

The bath bombs are also made with Epsom salt, which is known to ease muscle tension, and witch hazel to help reduce inflammation.

All the ingredients used by JustCBD are 100% natural and made in the USA, including their hemp-derived CBD. The CBD is extracted from plants grown without harmful chemicals, such as inorganic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The brand is completely transparent, with third-party lab results verifying purity and potency available on the website.

The Get Relief CBD bath bomb from Soul CBD features a blend of natural ingredients, essential oils, and 35mg of CBD to help soothe post-workout aches and pains. The addition of deep-sea salts can help hydrate the skin, stimulate circulation, relieve stiff joints, and ease overworked muscles.

Pros:

Organically-farmed hemp

Zero THC

All-natural ingredients

Subscribe and save

Several therapeutic options

Third-party tested

Cons:

A lower dose of CBD than some other bath bombs

As well as bath bombs for athletic recovery, Soul CBD also has bath bombs to smooth skin, promote relaxation, and ease period pain.

Whatever CBD bath bomb you choose, you can do so safe in the knowledge that they contain USA grown, organically farmed hemp and contain zero THC. You can confirm this for yourself by viewing the third-party lab test results, showing that the bath bombs are free of heavy metals, pesticides, and microbiological contaminants

How We Chose the Best Bath Bombs for Athletes

Soothing bath salts and bath bombs have been on the market for years, but CBD bath products are a relatively new addition to the industry. Therefore, we took extra care to ensure that each CBD bath bomb on our list met our high standards.

As with any CBD product, we chose our top CBD bath bombs based on criteria that are good indicators of quality, effectiveness, and transparency.

Quality CBD

Top-quality hemp produces the best cannabinoids. Therefore, we chose brands that source their hemp from domestic, organically farmed hemp.

Additionally, we favored brands that used the CO2 method of CBD extraction, as it’s a cleaner process than solvent extraction and gives a better yield of CBD without any toxins.

Certificate of Analysis (COA)

We made sure that each bath bomb on our list comes with an up-to-date certificate of analysis (COA) from a third-party lab that included the following:

CBD content should match what is on the product label.

THC content should be less than 0.3%, the legal limit (federal).

Contaminant testing with the bath bomb passing for pesticides, heavy metals, and microbiological contaminants.

We checked the COAs ourselves, which can usually be found linked on the product pages, to ensure the test results were consistent with the packaging.

Brand Transparency

We feel it’s essential that a company is completely transparent about where it grows and how it farms its hemp for its CBD. We favored brands that use USA-grown hemp that has been organically farmed without the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other inorganic compounds.

If we found CBD bath bombs that sounded great on paper but weren’t transparent about their production process and ingredients, they didn’t make our list.

Scam CBD companies will try to sell you products that may contain harmful ingredients—we did in-depth research into each company and ensured they were completely transparent about their products.

Brand Reputation

User trust and satisfaction were crucial considerations when choosing the best CBD bath bombs. Signs of a reputable CBD brand include:

Verified customer reviews confirming that they experienced ease in muscle pain and relief from tight joints.

The addition of active ingredients that are associated with soothing sore muscles and joints, such as Epsom salts, eucalyptus oil, and CBD.

No unsupported health claims or promises, as these should always be viewed with caution.

All of the brands on our best bath bombs list have a good reputation within the CBD industry and amongst consumers. We checked customer reviews to ensure there were no major complaints and only picked brands with a high average rating.

What to Look for When Buying Bath Bombs

Deciding which CBD is best for you and your athletic recovery really comes down to personal preferences, but there are a few things you can take into account:

Amount of CBD: If you have a large bathtub or have been using CBD products for a while, you’ll likely prefer bath bombs with over 100 mg of CBD to maintain a high concentration in the water. If you are new to CBD or only have mild discomfort, you can start with a lighter dose and add more if needed throughout your bath.

If you have a large bathtub or have been using CBD products for a while, you’ll likely prefer bath bombs with over 100 mg of CBD to maintain a high concentration in the water. If you are new to CBD or only have mild discomfort, you can start with a lighter dose and add more if needed throughout your bath. Bath bomb ingredients: Before using any topical products, including CBD bath bombs, you should pay attention to the complete ingredient list to ensure you’re not allergic to anything (especially if you have sensitive skin). If you’re worried about skin irritation, choose a brand that uses natural dyes and fragrances, and do a patch test before taking a bath. You’ll also want to look for ingredients that will help your recovery. For example, Epsom salt is a good addition if you have sore muscles. Likewise, coconut oil is a good addition if you are prone to dry skin.

Before using any topical products, including CBD bath bombs, you should pay attention to the complete ingredient list to ensure you’re not allergic to anything (especially if you have sensitive skin). If you’re worried about skin irritation, choose a brand that uses natural dyes and fragrances, and do a patch test before taking a bath. You’ll also want to look for ingredients that will help your recovery. For example, Epsom salt is a good addition if you have sore muscles. Likewise, coconut oil is a good addition if you are prone to dry skin. Fragrance: A bath bomb’s fragrance can significantly affect your bathing experience and mood. For example, eucalyptus oil can help relieve muscle aches and joint pain, lavender can alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation, and citrus scents can invigorate and energize.

A bath bomb’s fragrance can significantly affect your bathing experience and mood. For example, eucalyptus oil can help relieve muscle aches and joint pain, lavender can alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation, and citrus scents can invigorate and energize. Type of bath bomb: Most bath bombs dissolve quite quickly in the tub. If you don’t like the fizzy bath bombs, you may be able to find other options that dissolve differently.

How Bath Bombs Help With Recovery

As a bath bomb dissolves into your bath water and it’s absorbed into the skin, it’s considered a topical CBD treatment. By being absorbed through the skin, the CBD binds to CB1 and CBD2 receptors, giving a localized effect and helping to ease sore muscles and stiff joints.

While there is currently no peer-reviewed research available on the beneficial effects of CBD bath bombs, studies have shown that CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Furthermore, research on CBD topical products is promising despite being in its infancy. For example, a 2016 study in rats found that CBD topical applications may help manage pain and relieve inflammation associated with arthritis.

Keep in mind that the effectiveness of a CBD bath bomb will depend on the dose and quality of the CBD and the addition of extra active ingredients, such as essential oils linked to boosted recovery.

Many bath bombs will contain beneficial compounds, such as:

Cocoa butter

Hemp seed oil

Citric acid

How to Use CBD Bath Bombs

It couldn’t be simpler to use CBD bath bombs. Just drop your bath bomb into a warm bath, let it dissolve, and allow the CBD to do its work for around 30 minutes, or at least until your fingers start to prune.

However, it’s important to remember that these are not your usual bath bombs, so it’s advised that you pay attention to the product’s potency before diving in.

For Beginners

If you’re new to CBD products, it’s good to start with a bath bomb with a low dose of CBD to gauge its effect on muscle tension and pain. If you don’t get the desired result with the low dose, try a bath bomb with higher potency next time and see if this helps more with your recovery.

You don’t need to worry about the safety of CBD, as it is generally well-tolerated. However, CBD bath bombs (or other CBD products) are not recommended for use by pregnant women, and it’s also suggested that you consult your doctor before using any CBD products.

Some people may experience mild side effects from topical CBD products, including:

Appetite changes

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Dry mouth

Other Products that Help With Athletic Recovery

Bath bombs are not the only CBD application that can help with athletic recovery. You can also buy CBD drinks, lotions, blams, shots, gummies, and oils, which can all help with athletic recovery.

Sleep is an essential component of the recovery process, being crucial in the healing process. The likes of CBD gummies and oils are a good option if you’re struggling to relax or sleep after rigorous workouts.

With gummies, tinctures, and oils, it’s easy to get a specific dose, and when taken around an hour before going to bed, they can help you get a restorative night’s sleep.

A CBD topical, such as a CBD cream or balm, is a good option for pain relief, particularly if the pain is localized.

What Are the Best CBD Bath Bombs for You?

If you’re looking to boost your recovery, CBD bath bombs may help ease aching muscles and relieve painful joints. When absorbed through the skin, CBD interacts with receptors throughout the body that are involved in the inflammatory response.

CBD bath bombs that include additional soothing ingredients, such as Epsom salts, eucalyptus, and lavender, are possibly your best option if you’re feeling particularly tight and sore.

Simply dissolve your chosen CBD bath bomb in a warm bath and soak your aching body for around 30 minutes or until your fingers start to prune for a soothed body and mind.

