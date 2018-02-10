7 Essential Kitchen Tools Every Man Needs to Feel Like a Top Chef

Between working your butt off at the office, squeezing in high-intensity sweat sessions at the gym, and getting a decent night’s sleep, finding time to cook can be tough.

But whipping up a quick dinner or on-the-go snack is going to be even more difficult if your kitchen isn’t properly equipped. (If you don’t have a quality chef’s knife, a good set of cookware, or at the very least, a cutting board, you’re definitely not equipped.)

So if you plan on (finally) stocking your kitchen with everything you need to make a delicious, healthy meal at home—whether it’s one of these 13 protein-rich Paleo recipes or this wild berry smoothie bowl—consider these editor-approved picks the bare essentials.

Here are seven top-of-the-line kitchen tools that’ll help you slice, dice, and sear your way to delectable dishes.