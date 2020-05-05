6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching—if you forgot, we’ve got you—it’s Sunday, May 10. Since this year may be a bit different than last year, you’re likely not going to be going out for brunch or getting together for large gatherings.

We’ve put together a list of gear items for moms who shred, play in the mountains, and deserve something special. Every skier has a great story learning to ski with their mom, so if you need a gift for her or know a future ski mom-to-be, here are a few of our favorite items.

Remember, if you’re out recreating close to home please try to act responsibility with social distancing and bear in mind that your actions—be it punching a suspect avalanche slope or not washing your hands properly—can have broader implications.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.