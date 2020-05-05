6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Flylow Gear Remnant Tote GET IT

Let’s face it, parents (especially moms) carry a lot of stuff for the little ones. It starts with diapers, then it’s spare clothes, food, snacks, skis, mittens, etc. All of that gets compounded when the groms are ready for the local ski hill. Enter the Flylow Remnant Tote, constructed of burly leftover Oxford fabric–scuff-resistant material used in ski pants, the bags are ideal for ski gear, groceries, or any outdoor gear you need to haul around with your kiddos. Since our little dude got older I just toss all of his ski stuff in a big tote and we’re off. The benefit of the Flylow Remnant is it’s using leftover fabric which would have gone to waste.

[$30; Flylowgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!