6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Outdoor Research Vigor Hybrid Hooded Jacket

My wife and ski partner, Anna, either finds herself working at the hospital, chasing our little guy around, or on the skin track en route to deep pow. When asked what her favorite piece of gear is she quickly answered with the Outdoor Research Vigor Hybrid Hoody. The jacket uses VerticalX Air insulation in the core of the jacket; this traps air when needed and also dumps it effectively when moving fast. The arms of the hoody are constructed of grid fleece, which is airy and breathable on the uptrack. “It’s super-light, formfitting, breathable, and stretchy,” she notes. “I can wear it throughout the day by just throwing on an extra layer for the down or when playing outside with the little dude. It’s deceptively warm and breathable, and has great secure and cozy pockets–including one zippered to stash valuables and side pockets that have yet to loose the very valuable binky!”.

[$89; Backcountry.com]

