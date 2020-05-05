6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Salomon Sense Ride 3 Trail Runners GET IT

The Sense Ride 3 from Salomon blends the feel of a road sneaker with the durability to head onto the trail. “They’re the one pair of shoes that always stay in my car,” says Jenny Taylor, VP of Marketing at Salomon North America. “They have the feel of a road sneaker, but have good traction too.” The combo is ideal and timely given some folks may start dabbling into trail running during quarantine, which also finds use in the height of mud season as some trails are dry and others still stuffed with snow—meaning you may need to mix in some pavement with dirt for a longer run. “It’s just really good for options. I can use them on the bike path with the kids, for a run to see if my favorite trail has melted out, or for a hike—since most likely I’ll be having to carry one of the kids out and I’ll need traction.”

[$120; Rei.com]

