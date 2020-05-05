6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Stasher Reusable Silicon Snack Bags GET IT

Made from platinum silicone, which doesn’t degrade over time and can be placed in the dishwasher, freezer, and microwave while also being BPA free, Stasher bags eliminate the need for single-use plastic waste. Senior Correspondent Megan Michelson is a big fan of both the snack and pocket bags. “I put dried mango, yogurt pretzels, or homemade energy bars in there for myself when I’m backcountry skiing. And for the kids on the hill, I fill those little baggies with gummy bears, chocolate raisins, almonds—anything that will keep them going and get us through a mid-slope meltdown. You can throw them in the dishwasher. They’re super durable.”

[$9.99; Stasherbag.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!