6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

The North Face Summit L6 Down Belay Skirt

The Summit L6 Down Belay Skirt is stuffed with 800 fill-power ProDown that retains its loft when it gets wet, and is also responsibly sourced—meaning it doesn’t come from animals subjected to harm such as force-feeding or live-plucking. Utilizing North Face’s FUTURELIGHT fabric, it provides lightweight/breathable waterproof protection in targeted areas. Think of it like a packable spare down hoody for your lower body, with easy off and on access and adjustments via the full zip. Tess Strokes, a former editor at Powder notes, “I packed this skirt in my pack so many days this season. After resort skins, I’d throw it over my up-hilling pants for the descent and arrive at the base with the warmest booty of the bunch. I used it for backcountry days to throw on at the summit or for longer transitions. And I even skied in the thing on cold-as-hell kid shred days. Lift rides have never been more comfortable. The invisible-zip hand pockets hold many a gummy bear. The double-layer overlay waterproof protection on the butt was critical for sitting in the snow while my six-year-old sessioned homemade jumps this season.”

[$250; Rei.com]

