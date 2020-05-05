6 Last Minute Gifts for Moms Who Shred

Vuori Performance Jogger GET IT

“Feeling is believing,” says Taylor as I asked her why these sweat pants are so great. The Vuori jogger is a twist on the old school sweatpants. Constructed with polyester and elastane stretch fabric, with a relaxed tapered fit, they are designed for basically whatever informal task you have during the day. “The tapered design allows you to pull up on your leg for when you’re on the bike path with the kids,” says Taylor. “They’re super lightweight, and comfortable and you can run, bike, or straight-up lounge in them.”

[$85; Vuoriclothing.com]

